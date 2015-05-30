CLOSE
Fasho Celebrity News
Prayer’s Up! Devon Still’s Daughter Suffers Complications In Cancer Treatment

Devon Still

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Prayers are going up right now for Lil Leah Still. Her father Devon Still took to his Instagram with these kind worlds.  “I need some prayers sent up for Leah tonight! We hit a pretty serious complication from the stem cell transplant called VOD. They caught it early so hopefully it gives the doctors a better chance of stopping it from getting aggressive. As you can imagine our minds are all over the place but we’re going to try and remain positive! #LeahStrong

