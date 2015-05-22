Nicki Minaj has never shied away from her Jay Z fanship—her latest album’s title is a slight ode to one of his classics after all—and now it seems like she might have a new collaboration with the man himself on the way.

Minaj sent out a barrage of Tweets earlier today and one of them, which has since been deleted, answers a question about the potential collab by confirming she’s got a new track with Hov on the way.

“What about the Jay Z collab??” a user by the name of @MasterOnFleek Tweeted. “It’s coming in 3 more days,” Minaj responded.

Minaj just released a video of her Beyonce collaboration “Feeling Myself” on Tidal and a new Jay Z collaboration would definitely keep the momentum going for both the streaming service as well as for the Pinkprint rapper. For now we’re just bracing ourselves for Sunday.

READ MORE ON THE URBAN DAILY

Did Nicki Minaj Take A Shot At Tyga In The ‘Feeling Myself’ Music Video?

Meek Mill Turns 28: His Relationship With Nicki Minaj In Photos

Listen To Drake & Beyonce’s New Song “Can I”

Did Nicki Minaj Just Confirm A New Jay Z Collab? was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Written By: jbal4 Posted May 21, 2015

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: