SayHerName: Nationwide Protests Erupt For Black Female Victims Of Police Brutality

Today is a major day in the fight against police brutality for black women.

In response to a slew of cases like that of Rekia Boyd, Shelly Fray, Mya Hill and Meagan Hockaday, activist groups have banded together to make today, Wednesday, May 21 the National Day of Action to End State Violence Against Black Women and Girls. Groups including the Black Youth Project 100, Ferguson Action, #BlackLivesMatter and the African American Policy Forum have been leading the movement against excessive force used by the police on black women. The initiative has unleashed protests in areas like Silicon Valley, San Francisco, Chicago, New York and New Orleans.

The hashtag, #SayHerName, has been documenting the trend across social media platforms. In the hashtag, there’ve been heartfelt and tragic stories shared by loved ones of police brutality victims to spread awareness on the topic. When speaking about why the issue of police brutality as it affects black women is important, this is what Kimberle W. Crenshaw, one of the co-founders of the AAPF had to say:

“Although Black women are routinely killed, raped and beaten by the police, their experiences are rarely foregrounded in popular understandings of police brutality…Yet, inclusion of Black women’s experiences in social movements, media narratives and policy demands around policing and police brutality is critical to effectively combating racialized state violence for Black communities and other communities of color.”

Below are some of the photos, videos and comments people have been sharing across the country around today’s developments:

This action today was healing. So amazing. Black women are infinitely powerful, ya’ll. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/yOtWHJmyGC — BrownBlaze (@brownblaze) May 21, 2015

In the financial district of Silicon Valley. Black women’s bodies are NOT for your commodification. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/j7ic6HWJQz — BrownBlaze (@brownblaze) May 21, 2015

The importance of Black women & folks who identify as LGBTQ cannot be underscored enough in the Movement. Their lives matter. #SayHerName — Pete Haviland-Eduah (@TheNotoriousPHE) May 21, 2015

Vigil at Union Square honoring the lives of black women killed by cops. #SayHerName https://t.co/dkNPJQHkF0 — Terrell J. Starr (@Russian_Starr) May 20, 2015

#ShantelDavis. Told by cop to “shut the fuck up” as she lay on the street & said she didn’t want to die. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/CL6S9Ffi9d — BYP100 (@BYP_100) May 20, 2015

#ShellyFrey. Shot by police while in a car. Left to lie in the car for 8 hours after. No medics called. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/GmSgvH3A9Y — BYP100 (@BYP_100) May 20, 2015

Women are usually murdered in their homes by Police #SAYHERNAME pic.twitter.com/BcVbOefN12 — Tonya Pinkins (@tonyapinkins) May 20, 2015

In #unionsquare Lifting up the name of Rekia Boyd, who was full of life and love. @IAmRekiaBoyd #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/eAfc7djgU4 — AAPF (@AAPolicyForum) May 20, 2015

#KaylaMoore: Police were called to help Kayla in a mental health crisis. Instead police killed her. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/yM0uA9YiSu — AAPF (@AAPolicyForum) May 20, 2015

#MiriamCarey: Police & secret service fired multiple rounds into her car as her baby sat in the back seat #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/3az9ZfNoCD — AAPF (@AAPolicyForum) May 20, 2015

#MichelleCusseaux: Michelle was killed by officer who was threatened by the “look” on her face. #SayHerNamepic.twitter.com/ZJ0niVJmfG — AAPF (@AAPolicyForum) May 20, 2015

We’ll keep you updated on how today’s protests progress as well as more info on how #SayHerName was conceived.

