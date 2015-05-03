T.I. Shut It DOWN! At New Orleans Jazz Fest!

Are you surprised?!? I’m not! Shout out to T.I. who shut down the New Orleans Jazz Fest ! T.I. appeared a surprising choice, and not necessarily because of his gritty resume. But the fest’s relationship with rap has been a cautious one, and while Mystikal, Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, DJ Jubilee, Dee-1, Truth Universal, Big Freedia and Katey Red have all graced its stages in the years since Hurricane Katrina, the festival has rarely contracted a straight-up hip-hop performer who is neither from New Orleans nor, like Public Enemy (who played Congo Square in 2014), a legacy act.

When urban performers under 40 headline Congo Square, they’re usually R&B like John Legend or Ne-Yo,. T.I., who stripped off a jacket, T-shirt and finally went down to his bare chest Saturday , filled that role ably with a mini-suite of songs dedicated to the ladies: the smooth No. 1 hit “Whatever You Like,” the nasty, new Chris Brown collaboration “Private Show,” and “No Mediocre,” from last year’s “Paperwork.” YES!!! Read more here! http://www.nola.com/jazzfest/index.ssf/2015/05/ti_rocked_a_southern_hip-hop_p.html

