Diddy & Mark Wahlberg definitely have money to blow…check out their friendly wager and…..GO MONEY TEAM!! #TeamMayweather

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZQOUCbbaFrY%5D

Diddy & Mark Wahlberg Bet How Much on the Fight ??? was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: DJ Knyce Posted April 27, 2015

