J. Cole Gives Puppy Love A Clever Twist In Latest Video

J. Cole gives us the visuals for “Wet Dreamz” from 2014 Forest Hill Drive, and it’s not what you’d expect at all. Always one to push boundaries with his music videos, Cole uses puppies as his stars to tell the coming-of-age tale. Look, there’s no way to say “aww” without losing all your thug, so get over it and watch below.

