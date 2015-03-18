LAWD: Karrueche Tran Talks Chris Brown With Iyanla Vanzant

JUST when we wanted to think she would think she SHOULD STOP speaking on a situation shes “trying” to remove herself from THIS happens….

MARCH 28th on OWN Network…Chillllie

Just 2weeks ago we learned Chris Brown fathered a child (still no hard confirmation) while he was dating Karrueche Tran. And right around the time she was trying to process it all, the OWN crew reached out to speak to her…and she agreed.

Here’s some of the sneak peek released on OWNS Facebook:

He betrayed you He lied to you He did it all publicly How did you find out that he had a baby by another woman? Have you spoken to him

And finally: What I want people to know about Chris Brown is ________?

Waits for a certain someone cuss out paragraph while this airs….

Posted March 18, 2015

