Wiz and Amber Rose Custody Battle Is Getting Heated…

Things are beginning to sour between the two and Khalifa doesn’t seem too pleased with her recent behavior concerning their son, Sebastian, according to a series of recent tweets.

“a woman who would do something to a kid to spite that kids father is a foul creature,” Wiz writes. “Sucks when people try to use that against you but the cool part is figuring out how much self control you have.”

“That” is likely his son, which seems to be stuck in the battle between his parents.

While Amber has yet to react on social media with her own side of the story, something tells us this won’t be the last we hear of these two.

Written By: DJ Donkis Posted February 5, 2015

