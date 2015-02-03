Update: Prayer’s Up For Bobbi Kristina

The family of Bobbi Kristina Brown is asking for your prayers as the 21yr old fights for her life. She is still in the medically induced coma. But showing signs of improvement. She is able to open and close her eyes. However, Bobbi also experienced seizures yesterday. Meanwhile sources say police did find drugs at the scene of her accident after a second search. Click here to get more on this story. #PrayforBK

