Suge Knight Charged With Murder; Could Face Life In Prison

Suge Knight Charged with Murder

Suge Knight has just been charged with murder in the death of his friend, and sources say a videotape will be a key piece of evidence.

The L.A. County D.A. just filed the charges in connection with the death of Terry Carter … who was killed Thursday after Suge ran him over in Compton.

Suge ran over an adversary — Cle “Bone” Sloan — and Carter was accidentally struck and killed.

In addition to murder, Suge was charged with attempted premeditated murder, hit and run resulting in death, and hit and run resulting in injury — all felonies.

As we previously reported, deputies obtained a video of the incident. Law enforcement sources say the video captures “a portion” of what went down, but authorities tell us it significantly strengthens the case against Suge.

Suge’s bail was revoked Monday … the bail commissioner decided he’s a flight risk and might intimidate witnesses.

If convicted, Suge faces life.

Warren Sapp Arrested For Soliciting Prostitute, Fired by NFL Network

Warren Sapp, who was in Phoenix covering the Super Bowl for the NFL Network was arrested in Phoenix, Monday morning for soliciting a prostitute around 7AM … TMZ Sports has learned.

According to reports, Sapp was also arrested for assault. We’re told Sapp was taken into custody at a hotel in Downtown Phoenix and was booked.

Phoenix Police Chief Joseph Yahner says there are TWO female victims … who both allegedly suffered minor injuries.

Yahner says the two women contacted police officers to report the assault. Cops say two women told police they were at the hotel “as escorts” and went to Sapp’s room, where an argument broke out over money.

The women claim the argument turned physical and spilled out into the hallway. Cops say the women had injuries consistent with a struggle.

Officials say when cops questioned Sapp,”he was questioned and admitted involvement in the act of prostitution, but denied assaulting the females.”

Both women involved in the incident received citations from police — one for prostitution, the other for a violation of the City’s escort permit requirements. Both women were released.

Since then, Sapp has been released from custody without bail … and is allowed to leave the state and go back home to Florida after a judge decided he’s not a flight risk.

During the hearing the judge says there was proper cause for his arrest — but decided to let him go on his own recognizance because he has no record of failing to appear in other court cases.

The judge told Sapp he is forbidden from contacting the victims and may not return to the scene of the alleged crime — but he did get the green light to leave the state and go home.

Sapp is due back in court on February 23rd, as he faces charges of soliciting a prostitute and assault. NFL Network has fired Sapp. He’d been with the network since 2008.

It’s not Warren’s first arrest — he was busted in 2010 for domestic battery, but those charges were eventually dropped. He was also arrested for an alleged domestic battery in Miami in 2014.

Meek Mill Cuddles & Kisses Nicki Minaj on Instagram Photo

It’s becoming hard for Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill to jump out of the shadows of the relationship rumors that have been following them for weeks, and a new photo posted by the YMCMB emcee did little to quiet the talk.

Meek hugged up and kissed on Nicki in a new snap the she shared on Instagram, which had fans filling up the comments section with talk about how cute they are as a “couple.” The photo came just after the two rappers were seen out partying over the weekend, further fueling the dating talk.

Nicki’s Ex Safaree Praises K. Michelle for Twerking to His Song

Nicki Minaj and Safaree Samuels went their separate ways months ago, but are still feeling the after-effects of a breakup, including admittedly missing each other and taking light shots at one another as well. They both, however, seemed to have moved on, with Nicki reportedly dating Meek Mill and SB seen out and about with a model. Still, when one voluptuous singer took to Instagram to twerk to his new record, Safaree couldn’t help but compliment the shape of the R&B singer, that singer being K. Michelle.

The “Love ‘Em All” songstress posted an Instagram video of herself twerking to SB’s latest track, “Burner,” and he responded saying her shape was heavenly. Many suspect that Nicki Minaj called K. Michelle “Thirsty” in response, but that’s only speculation.

K. Michelle Flaunts Ridiculous Hourglass Figure in Tiny Bikini

While many Americans are struggling while trying to endure this extreme winter cold and repeated snow storms, the curvaceous songstress K. Michelle has been out in Miami living the good life enjoying the warm weather.

She’s gearing up for the start of her “My Twisted Mind” tour which commences this Thursday, February 5th, and made sure to turn up to the max before the performance grind begins. Last night, February 1st, K. Michelle stuffed her incredibly thick hourglass figure into a tiny white two-piece bikini for a fun night at the popular Miami hotspot, LIV Nightclub. She posted a picture of her seductive figure on Instagram, and invited her many followers to come join her if they were in the area.

Written by LBeasley (Lauren Beasley), Digital Producer of The Morning Heat and Sports Editor of Radio One Detroit

Keep up with the Morning Heat on Instagram and Twitter at @hiphopdetroit

Suge Knight Charged With Murder; Could Face Life In Prison was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com