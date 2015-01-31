Rihanna Previews Kanye West-Styled ‘FourFiveSeconds’ Video

After releasing her Kanye West and Paul McCartney-assisted lead single, ‘FourFiveSeconds’ last week, Rihanna is preparing for her upcoming album with the single’s accompanying video. The clip, which is expected to be heavily influenced by West, was previewed Friday on Rihanna’s YouTube channel.

‘This is the first song that my fans are gonna hear from the new album and the first visual they see,’ Rihanna said.

‘FourFiveSeconds’ has entered Billboard magazine’s ‘Hot 100’ singles chart at the #54 spot during its first week of release. During the filming of the video, West can be seen giving input to Rihanna, her stylists, and the video’s production team.

‘Kanye came up with the idea of just doing some real street, denim, all American-type look,’ Rihanna added. ‘That’s the look. That’s the fashion tip. Denim never goes out of style. It’s classic. It’s iconic, just like the f—king Beatles.’

The single ‘FourFiveSeconds’ is currently available for download. Rihanna’s behind the scenes video can be seen below.

Omar Burgess

