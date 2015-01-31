CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home

Rihanna Previews Kanye West-Styled ‘FourFiveSeconds’ Video

0 reads
Leave a comment

Timbaland Grammy Party Presented by Verizon and Blackberry - Inside

After releasing her Kanye West and Paul McCartney-assisted lead single, ‘FourFiveSeconds’ last week, Rihanna is preparing for her upcoming album with the single’s accompanying video. The clip, which is expected to be heavily influenced by West, was previewed Friday on Rihanna’s YouTube channel.

‘This is the first song that my fans are gonna hear from the new album and the first visual they see,’ Rihanna said.

‘FourFiveSeconds’ has entered Billboard magazine’s ‘Hot 100’ singles chart at the #54 spot during its first week of release. During the filming of the video, West can be seen giving input to Rihanna, her stylists, and the video’s production team.

‘Kanye came up with the idea of just doing some real street, denim, all American-type look,’ Rihanna added. ‘That’s the look. That’s the fashion tip. Denim never goes out of style. It’s classic. It’s iconic, just like the f—king Beatles.’

The single ‘FourFiveSeconds’ is currently available for download. Rihanna’s behind the scenes video can be seen below.

Rihanna Previews Kanye West-Styled ‘FourFiveSeconds’ Video was originally published on theurbandaily.com

kanye west , rihanna

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
APPLE IS INTRODUCING NEW EMOJIS
 19 hours ago
02.08.19
CAN HIP HOP FINALLY MAKE HISTORY AT THE…
 19 hours ago
02.08.19
Somebody Is Wearing Them: Skechers Hits $1 Billion…
 23 hours ago
02.08.19
Attorney Shoots Down Claim That 21 Savage Was…
 24 hours ago
02.08.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close