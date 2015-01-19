CLOSE
Why Fabolous Went To Ferguson To Meet Mike Brown, Sr.

Fabolous recently traveled to St. Louis, M0. to meet Mike Brown Sr., father of slain teen, Mike Brown, Jr. 

The two posed for a photograph that was posted on Instagram with their hands up in tribute to Mike Brown Jr., whose controversial death in 2014 at the hands of Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson sparked nationwide protests against police brutality.

“It was important to me as a brother, as a man and as a father to go to Ferguson and see it for myself and to also meet Michael Brown Sr.,” Fabolous said in a statement on Instagram. “His strength gives us all strength! My heart, prayers, and respect go out to the Brown family.”

Why Fabolous Went To Ferguson To Meet Mike Brown, Sr. was originally published on theurbandaily.com

