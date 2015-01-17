Whitney Houston’s Sister Blasts Lifetime Biopic Writing ‘Brace For The Worst’

Saturday night at 8:00 pm, Lifetime will premiere the Angela Bassett-directed Whitney Houston biopic, Whitney. The film has been subject to criticism from its early stages, with Houston’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina, making disparaging remarks about Bassett via Twitter for not considering casting her. The latest word comes from Whitney Houston’s sister, Pat Houston, who also serves as the President of The Whitney Houston Estate. In a lengthy post on WhitneyHouston.com, Pat Houston took Bassett and Lifetime to task for not consulting the Houston family among other things.

‘What lifts up one person in the headlines may in fact destroy another,’ Houston wrote. ‘I don’t think it ever entered their minds that they were assaulting the legacy of another individual; they just want the job or the opportunity to shine.’

Houston additionally questioned why no family members were given advance copies of the film and why Whitney is being released so close to the anniversary of Whitney Houston’s death as the family is about to ‘enter a season of bereavement.’ Pat Houston also took what read as a veiled shot at Lifetime’s recent Aaliyah biopic, Aaliyah: The Princess Of R&B, writing, ‘Lifetime is notorious for making bad biopics of deceased celebrities.’

Pat Houston’s full post can be viewed at WhitneyHouston.com.

