Tyga was cuffed by a swarm of cops in South Central L.A. during a music video shoot.
The rapper was shooting a video in a Rolls-Royce. He was driving and there were other guys in the car.
The LAPD pulled him over and you see in the video Tyga up against a fence, surrounded by numerous officers and 6 cop cars.
One eyewitness says the traffic stop was for reckless driving … we’ve confirmed this with LAPD.
It’s unclear why Tyga was put in cuffs, but we’re told he was eventually released but his bodyguard was arrested … we’re told for possession of a gun that was not registered in California.
Cred: TMZ /Follow Me @therealpaigion On Twitter/IG
LAPD Handcuff Tyga During Video Shoot (Updated) was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com