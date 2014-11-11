LAPD Handcuff Tyga During Video Shoot (Updated)

Tyga was cuffed by a swarm of cops in South Central L.A. during a music video shoot.

The rapper was shooting a video in a Rolls-Royce. He was driving and there were other guys in the car.

The LAPD pulled him over and you see in the video Tyga up against a fence, surrounded by numerous officers and 6 cop cars.

One eyewitness says the traffic stop was for reckless driving … we’ve confirmed this with LAPD.

It’s unclear why Tyga was put in cuffs, but we’re told he was eventually released but his bodyguard was arrested … we’re told for possession of a gun that was not registered in California.

Written By: Paigion Posted November 11, 2014

