2nd Person Affected With Ebola in United States!

“Breach in Protocol” Leaves Second Person Infected with Ebola

Thomas Eric Duncan, who was infected with Ebola, was the first to victim to die from the illness last Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta confirms that a second person in the United States has been infected with Ebola.

A nurse at a Dallas hospital wore protective gear but somehow still managed to get infected. She was involved in Duncan’s care after he contracted the illness. Hospital officials are stating that there was a “breach in protocol”. Read all the details HERE. The nurse is currently in stable condition. I pray no one else gets infected while caring for her.

Like the wiz on Facebook: 101.1 the Wiz and Follow us on Twitter & Instagram:@WizNationCincy

On Air Talent and Media Personality

Join Me Every FRIDAY from 10pm- 1am!

Ms. Ebony J “The Host That Does The Most”

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @EbonyJShow

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: