Check Her Out: Lil Kim Shares First Peek Of New Baby Royal Reign

Lil Kim‘s daughter is slowly making her big debut on Instagram!

The Queen Bee gave her loyal subjects their first peek at baby Royal Reign on Friday! Lil Kim delivered the baby girl just last month, and its clear from the shot below that she’s already beginning to show signs that she’s inheritted her mother’s shoe game!

“Look who is stepping out today for the 4th of July,” Kim wrote. “Happy Independence Day from my blessing, Royal Reign, and us!!! #royalreign #happy4thofjuly #independenceday #lilkim #fireworks #blessing.”

MUST READ: Lil Kim Is Pregnant! Rapper Debuts Baby Bump During NYFW Performance [VIDEO]

Proud papa Mr. Papers shared a different shot of their little princess, and announced her full birth name! “This right here changed my whole life!” he stated. “My beautiful daughter! The love of my life!! (Royal Reign Jones Neil)”

Written By: Sonya Eskridge Posted July 6, 2014

