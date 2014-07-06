CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Check Her Out: Lil Kim Shares First Peek Of New Baby Royal Reign

0 reads
Leave a comment

Power 105.1's Powerhouse 2013 Presented By Play GIG-IT - SHOW

Lil Kim‘s daughter is slowly making her big debut on Instagram!

The Queen Bee gave her loyal subjects their first peek at baby Royal Reign on Friday! Lil Kim delivered the baby girl just last month, and its clear from the shot below that she’s already beginning to show signs that she’s inheritted her mother’s shoe game!

“Look who is stepping out today for the 4th of July,” Kim wrote. “Happy Independence Day from my blessing, Royal Reign, and us!!! #royalreign #happy4thofjuly #independenceday #lilkim #fireworks #blessing.”

MUST READ: Lil Kim Is Pregnant! Rapper Debuts Baby Bump During NYFW Performance [VIDEO]

Proud papa Mr. Papers shared a different shot of their little princess, and announced her full birth name! “This right here changed my whole life!” he stated. “My beautiful daughter! The love of my life!! (Royal Reign Jones Neil)”

READ MORE:

Lil Kim Speaks On Pregnancy: ‘The Baby Has Made Me Even More Of A Beast”

Lil Kim Says There’s No Unity Between The Women Of Hip-Hop: ‘Females Are Jealous’

MUSIC ROUNDUP: Jay Z ‘Picasso Baby’ Sneak Peek; Lil Kim ‘Hardcore’ Mixtape & More…

Check Her Out: Lil Kim Shares First Peek Of New Baby Royal Reign was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

lil kim

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Trending Tough Love
Trending
Fellas Hurry! 10 Last Minute Valentines Day Gift…
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Trending Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Cardi B Birthday Bash ATL 2018
Cardi B Responds To Nicki Minaj-BET Trolling
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Visit Onyx Nightclub
Soulja Boy & Blac Chyna Secretly Dating?
 7 hours ago
02.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close