Is Kanye West omitting Jay Z‘s name from his songs? Ever since Jay and Beyonce were no shows at Kanye and Kim Kardashian’s wedding last month, rumors have been going around that their friendship is on the rocks.

It was noticed while performing at the X Games in Austin, that he dropped Jays name from three tracks — “Cold,” “Blood on the Leaves,” and “Touch the Sky” — according to Huffington Post.

On “Cruel Summer” track “Cold,” West normally raps, “Lucky I ain’t had Jay drop him from the team.” Instead, he reportedly dropped “Jay” from the line, leaving a beat where the word would normally fall. Then, on “Blood on the Leaves,” he again left out Jay’s name, this time during the line “I don’t give a damn if you used to talk to Jay Z.” West then altered the next line — “He ain’t with you, he with Beyoncé, you need to stop actin’ lazy” — to say “You need to stop actin’ crazy.”

Take a look at his performance below.

It’s still not said why the Knowles-Carter clan didn’t attend the nuptials (and we’ll probably never know), and we’re not sure if this is a for real feud either, but it does leave room for speculation due to their history.

In other news, the Kanye West New Testament was just released, and it’s a fan made documentary with his quotes from 2013 to present, according to Complex. It’s set to the score from “There Will Be Blood” by Paul Thomas Anderson, and, not going to lie, it’s a little creepy — but that’s just my take. Watch for yourself.

TODAY IN KANYE: His Feud With Jay Z + The Kanye Testament was originally published on theurbandaily.com