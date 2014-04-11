Wow…who knew? According to TMZ, rapper Big Sean allegedly broke off his engagement to “Glee” star Naya Rivera because he couldn’t continue to put up with her violent fits of anger and jealousy.
As we previously reported, the rapper announced that the wedding was in fact off. But what wasn’t reported was that Sean made the decision weeks ago!
He is said to have finally come to the conclusion that Naya was too controlling and decided he couldn’t go through with the wedding.
TMZ sources say Naya demanded to know where he was at all times and would threaten him by saying things like,
“If you don’t listen to what I say, I’ll ruin your career.”
Nothin’ says lovin’ like your spouse threatening to destroy you! Yikes!
TMZ is told that Naya was suspicious whenever Sean was with other women and would work herself up into jealous rages … once breaking an expensive lamp during a rampage in his home. Ohhh no…you can’t have any of that!
Check Sean out in the video below!
TMZ also hears that Big Sean and Naya went to couples counseling which is apparently what made Sean realize how much he HATED being a couple … and decided to call the whole thing off.
Hell naw! If that was really going down then good for Sean….sometimes it takes having the courage to walk away from a bad situation before it becomes a WORSE situation…in order to find the happiness you seek. Even if it means leaving someone that you love to do it. Especially when staying means someone could get hurt…mentally…spiritually…or physically.
Big Sean Reportedly Broke Up With Naya Rivera For Being Too Controlling And Jealous [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com