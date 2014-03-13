Today is World Kidney Day- Get FREE Testing

March is National Kidney Month, Today is World Kidney Day and the National Kidney Foundation is urging Americans to learn the key risk factors for kidney disease.

Diabetes- Diabetes is the leading cause of kidney failure in the United States.

High Blood Pressure- High Blood Pressure is the second leading cause of kidney disease.

Family History of Kidney Failure- If your family has a history of kidney disease failure yourself.

Age over 60- Being over the age of 60 is one of the main risk factors for developing kidney disease and kidney failure.

Kidney Stones- Studies have shown that a history of kidney stones is associated with the development of kidney disease.

Free Kidney Check- Up now through 2pm through its “Keep Healthy” program today at the Westin Atrium, 21E 5th st, Cincinnati Ohio. Anyone with diabetes, high blood pressure or a family history of kidney failure is encouraged to attend. For more information call 513-961-8105.

