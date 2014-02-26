According to TMZ, former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez is in trouble for attacking another inmate at the Bristol County Jail where he is currently incarcerated while he awaits trial.

Sources tell TMZ that Hernandez, who is usually segregated from the general population..was allowed to take a walk in an isolated hallway and somehow he came into contact with another inmate.

Hernandez reportedly recognized the other inmate and spazzed out…beating the inmate fairly severely.

Sources claim Hernandez and the other inmate had been talking crazy back and forth all day long. One source says the other guy had been harassing Aaron nonstop and Hernandez had apparently had enough.

Hernandez has been locked up since June 26, 2013 and is facing murder charges stemming from the 2013 shooting death of semi-pro football player Odin Lloyd.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Kenya Moore Threatening Not To Return To RHOA Next Season

Apollo Nida’s Bank Fraud Case Causes Phaedra Parks To Lose Her Bravo Show

Robin Thicke’s Alleged Post VMA’s Hookup Chick Is Already Talking To Media

Bodyguard For Rapper Twista Found Shot To Death And Burned In Chicago

WTF: Fast Food Chains Admit Adding Chemical Found In Sneakers To Our Food

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez Allegedly Attacks Another Inmate was originally published on theurbandaily.com