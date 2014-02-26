During a very frank discussion on ABC’s “The View“ Gabrielle Union talked to the ladies about the effects that being raped at the age of 19-years-old had on her.

Take a look at the conversation in the video below.

Everyone has their own way of dealing with the crises that may happen in a person’s life after such a traumatic event occurs. We totally get what she is saying though and we dig the fact that she is saying it. Salute Ms. Union.

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY

Kenya Moore Threatening Not To Return To RHOA Next Season

Apollo Nida’s Bank Fraud Case Causes Phaedra Parks To Lose Her Bravo Show

Robin Thicke’s Alleged Post VMA’s Hookup Chick Is Already Talking To Media

Bodyguard For Rapper Twista Found Shot To Death And Burned In Chicago

WTF: Fast Food Chains Admit Adding Chemical Found In Sneakers To Our Food

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Gabrielle Union Discusses Being A Survivor Of Rape [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com