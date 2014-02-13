According to Radar Online, ”Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Apollo Nida and his wife Phaedra Parks continue to insist that he’s not guilty of the all the charges he’s currently facing including; identity theft, conspiracy and bank fraud to name a few. However, he is not prepared to have his moment in front of a judge just yet either.

As we previously reported, Nida is facing several years in prison over allegations he created fake businesses in an attempt to gain private information of individuals which could be used on various loan applications and other purposes.

Radar Online reports that Nida filed a motion pleading with a federal judge to postpone his criminal hearing. Court documents which were filed on February 10, 2014 show that Apollo is requesting “an extension of time up to and including March 25, 2014.”

By delaying the proceedings this “will allow the parties sufficient time to discuss a potential resolution of this case,” such as a settlement, the documents explain.

Nida also wants more time to go over the government’s case against him before deciding whether to proceed with a trial or accept some kind of a deal.

This is actually pretty normal under these circumstances. We hope if he gets the extra month and some change that he is requesting…that it helps more than it hurts.

RHOA Update: Apollo Nida Pleads With Judge To Postpone His Criminal Hearing was originally published on theurbandaily.com