In light of Apollo’s recent arrest for identity theft and bank fraud…we sort of think that if he could take back what he said he absolutely would! We knew as soon as we saw this last night that Apollo was going to regret saying it…every last bit of it in fact! Apollo got super brazen on last night’s episode of Real Housewives Of Atlanta and started spouting off about how he spends up to $8,000.00 at a time in the strip club. What makes it even worse is that he kept emphasizing that it was HIS money and not his wife Phaedra‘s money that was being spent…so there shouldn’t ever be a problem with it.

As soon as the words left his lips…we knew there had to be some prosecuting attorney’s leaning forward and looking intently at their TV screens as if to say…”Gooooo onnnnnn!”

Take a look at the cringe worthy clip below!

Ever wish you could turn back the hands of time and undo something you just did? Yeah we’re guessing Apollo knows that feeling right now too. Yikes!

We’re not saying in any way, shape or form that Apollo is guilty…in fact we are hoping that he isn’t. He was likable in our opinion. There we said it! But we sure don’t want to hear him saying things on that show that we fear might be played back in a court of law…we’re just saying!

RHOA’s Apollo Nida Admits To Spending Up To $8K A Night On Strippers [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com