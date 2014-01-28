Did T.I. And Tiny Just Call It Quits?

Rumors are running all across the internets that T.I. and Tiny are dunzo. However, people need to take it down a few notches before they dive head first into the speculation. AllHipHop.com is reporting that though it appears the couple may have had some type of spat (as all couples do at some point!) they were seen attending the Grammy’s together and by all appearances everything was fine.

Apparently it all stems from a few posts on Instagram that raised some questions. T.I. posted the message below on Instagram.

And then Tiny posted a pic of her own on Instagram…

But this doesn’t mean that they are breaking up for goodness sakes! It seems that about twice a year people are swearing these two are no longer together….but then the next thing you know, you see them all snuggled up and looking more in love than ever! After all these years they are still hanging tough with one another. A falling out means they’re human beings who occasionally have a disagreement about this or that.

Again…every healthy couple falls out every now and again…that does not mean that they are going to be the next couple ripping each other apart in divorce court. We sure do wish people would just let them live and be.

Shouts to the Harris Family tonight….we hope they are all having a pizza night or something fun and not thinking twice about these ridiculous rumors! Salute!

Follow @TheUrbanDaily

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

RHOA Shocker: Apollo Nida Charged With Bank Fraud And Identity Theft

RHOA Mess: Kenya Moore Posts Video Of Christopher Williams Claiming He Is Single [VIDEO]

WTF: 23-Year-Old Mom’s Children Die Because She Left Them Where To Do What?

RHOA Kenya Moore Speaks About Apollo Nida’s Arrest

HIV Positive Man Records Himself Having Unprotected Sex With 31 Partners

Wendy Williams Breaks Down In Tears And Reads Madonna Simultaneously [VIDEO]

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews!

Did T.I. And Tiny Just Call It Quits? was originally published on theurbandaily.com