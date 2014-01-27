Who Is JHud Throwing Shade At???

0 reads Leave a comment
The Huffington Post asked “Jennifer Hudson” who does she find overrated in music. Her answer in short, “Girl I can’t, ooh singing about the same things in music is so overrated. Sex, drinking, the club…We’re grown ups.. Click here to see all that Jennifer had to say. She went in- ever so politely!!!
Your thoughts?
