Target Customers Beware Your Card Information Has Been Stolen!

Now what a way to ruin the holiday spirit!

Target announces today that there has been unauthorized access to their payment system between Nov. 27th and Dec. 15th. So if any has shopped at Target between those dates, Check Your Bank Account! The hackers had access to their customers’ name, credit card or debit card number, expiration date and CVV code.

Target released a statement on their website:

The privacy and protection of our guests’ information is a matter we take very seriously and we have worked swiftly to resolve the incident.

We began investigating the incident as soon as we learned of it. We have determined that the information involved in this incident included customer name, credit or debit card number, and the card’s expiration date and CVV (the three-digit security code).

We are partnering with a leading third-party forensics firm to conduct a thorough investigation of the incident and to examine additional measures we can take that would be designed to help prevent incidents of this kind in the future. Additionally, Target alerted authorities and financial institutions immediately after we discovered and confirmed the unauthorized access, and we are putting our full resources behind these efforts.