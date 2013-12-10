Sing Along: The Top 10 Holiday Song Lyrics You Never Get Right

‘Tis the season for butchered lyrics! “Partridge in a pear tree,” or “partridge and a pear tree?” There’s so many Christmas lyrics some of of our favorite holiday songs that we never get right. Thanks to the “Misheard Holiday Songs” poll conducted by Keith McMillen Instruments, we now know the top ten songs that many of us think we know, but have no idea.

The survey asked which holiday songs respondents have ever misheard the lyrics to and found that 23 percent of people got tripped up while singing along to the “Twelve Days of Christmas.”

Check out the full list of Christmas carols you may not know:

1. Twelve Days of Christmas (23 percent)

2. Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer (15 percent)

3. Deck the Halls (14 percent)

Written By: Danielle Young, Lifestyle Editor Posted December 10, 2013

