This Is The Cutest Proposal Ever! [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
This has to be one of the cutest and most entertaining proposals we’ve seen in a long time. Check out how this guy got the whole team involved in the plot to surprise his girlfriend with this great proposal.
Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
13 Pics Of Hollywood's Most Adorable Couples
13 photos Launch gallery
13 Pics Of Hollywood's Most Adorable Couples
1. President Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 1 of 13
2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 2 of 13
3. Oprah Winfrey and Stedman GrahamSource:Getty 3 of 13
4. Beyonce and Jay-ZSource:Getty 4 of 13
5. Denzel and Pauletta WashingtonSource:Getty 5 of 13
6. Devon Franklin and Meagan GoodSource:Getty 6 of 13
7. Alicia Keys and Swizz BeatzSource:Getty 7 of 13
8. Jennifer Hudson and David OtungaSource:Getty 8 of 13
9. John Legend and Chrissy TeigenSource:Getty 9 of 13
10. Nicole Ari Parker and Boris KodjoeSource:Getty 10 of 13
11. Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell-MartinSource:Getty 11 of 13
12. Keisha Whitaker and Forest WhitakerSource:Getty 12 of 13
13. Carmelo and LaLa AnthonySource:Getty 13 of 13
comments – add yours