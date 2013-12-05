Celebrities React To Nelson Mandela’s Death

Following the sad news that South African leader Nelson Mandela had died, the world reacted with words of mourning and remembrance for his life and legacy.

“Today marks the passing of one of the greatest freedom fighters history has ever known,” wrote rapper Talib Kweli. “We love you Nelson Mandela.” Talib’s 2000 album, “Train Of Thought,” opened with comedian Dave Chappelle paying homage to the South African leader.

“To recognize what NelsonMandela DID for our RIGHTS to FIGHT wrong simply means building a human bridge across EARTH,” added Public Enemy’s Chuck D.

Today marks the passing of one of the greatest freedom fighters history has ever known. We love you Nelson Mandela. #ripmadiba— Talib Kweli Greene (@TalibKweli) December 05, 2013

RIP Nelson Mandela 🙌🙏— Mike WiLL Made It (@MikeWiLLMadeIt) December 05, 2013

RIP Nelson Mandela. Selfless humanitarian. Leader.— Wayne Brady (@waynebrady) December 05, 2013

1 of the most important&greatest individuals to walk on this Earth. Nelson Mandela. He walked the walk. He was 4 THE PEOPLE. Nelson Mandela.— Janelle Monae (@JanelleMonae) December 05, 2013

Humanity has lost one of our greatest. RIP Nelson Mandela. Thank you for teaching us a deeper meaning of love, leadership & sacrifice.— Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 05, 2013

being here in AFRICA knowing the great MANDELA is no longer with us… very sad.. he will be missed but not forgotten %SOON— MAXWELL (@_MAXWELL_) December 05, 2013

A giant of a man, Nelson Mandela, dead at the age of 95. His legacy and his spirit will live forever. http://t.co/dJLuo7rRwy— Al Roker (@alroker) December 05, 2013

Rest in Paradise Mr. Nelson Mandela. Peaceful transition. Love & Light to All of Africa & Supporters Worldwide. #Mandela— Ghostface Killah (@GhostfaceKillah) December 05, 2013

I'm hearing about Nelson Mandela's death while on African soil in Oran, Algeria. Sending prayers to Mandela's family. http://t.co/i5ONBP9Xez— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) December 05, 2013

"Our deepest fear is not that we are inadequate. Our deepest fear is that we are powerful beyond imagination." #NelsonMandela Rest in Power— (@Goapele) December 05, 2013

Free Nelson Mandela! Nelson Mandela Is Free. #Respect— Questlove Jenkins (@questlove) December 05, 2013

Celebrities React To Nelson Mandela’s Death was originally published on theurbandaily.com