Adidas Not F&%$ with Teyana Taylor???

Adidas was supposed to have a line of shoes launching on Black Friday. Needless to say it didn’t happen. According to rumors it was due to her twitter fight with Rihanna. The fight went on for a while, things got heated and Teyana Taylor posted the pic of Rihanna’s bruised face after the domestic dispute with Chris Brown. Of course Teyana’s reps are denying it. They claim the deal is simply on hold. However, Adidas released a statement saying they have indeed ended their relationship with Teyana and do not have any upcoming products with her!

