VIDEO: PUSHA T F/ RICK ROSS – ‘HOLD ON’

G.O.O.D. Music joins forces with MMG in the powerful video for “Hold On.” Pusha T and Rick Ross provide hope for the streets in the motivational clip, which was shot by DRE Films in Hollywood, Florida. The rappers speak directly to young men in their community while reflecting on their drug dealing past.

“The concept of ‘Hold On’ is me and Ross performing in front of some neighborhood guys, lecturing and basically telling the people of the neighborhood—our peers, essentially—that we’re here for them and we’re doing this for them,” King Push told MTV News.

The Kanye West and Hudson Mohawke production appears on Pusha’s debut My Name Is My Name.

Hear them share street stories in the moving visuals.

