CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

VIDEO: PUSHA T F/ RICK ROSS – ‘HOLD ON’

0 reads
Leave a comment

G.O.O.D. Music joins forces with MMG in the powerful video for “Hold On.” Pusha T and Rick Ross provide hope for the streets in the motivational clip, which was shot by DRE Films in Hollywood, Florida. The rappers speak directly to young men in their community while reflecting on their drug dealing past.

“The concept of ‘Hold On’ is me and Ross performing in front of some neighborhood guys, lecturing and basically telling the people of the neighborhood—our peers, essentially—that we’re here for them and we’re doing this for them,” King Push told MTV News.

The Kanye West and Hudson Mohawke production appears on Pusha’s debut My Name Is My Name.

Hear them share street stories in the moving visuals.

Source

VIDEO: PUSHA T F/ RICK ROSS – ‘HOLD ON’ was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 3 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 21 hours ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 22 hours ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 23 hours ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close