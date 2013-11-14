CLOSE
T.K-Oh Noooo!!! The Kid Was Only 12 Years Old!!!

Maaaaann!!! What the hell is going on??? (Via:Blackmediascoop) Reginald, a 7th grader, says Friday afternoon he stopped in the hallway to chat with an assistant teacher from his math class. He says he cracked a joke about the teacher’s favorite football team. “All of a sudden he just hit me, in my shoulder… and I looked at him like ‘what the heck?’” Standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds, Reginald says he then pushed the teacher’s shoulder. That’s when he claims the teacher blindsided him with a punch to the face that knocked him out. He says he woke up a few seconds later. “The left side of my face was numb… my lip hurt… my head was hurt, like it had been shaken.”

