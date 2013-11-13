Could there be a B2K Reunion? LMFAO!

Getty

Omarion is keeping the door open for a reunion of his former R&B group B2K.

The Maybach Music Group artist tells Billboard.com that a B2K reunion is

“not totally out of the picture.”

Omarion explains that he’s open to hooking up with the group again because that’s how his fans were introduced to him. He adds that his B2K group members will always be a part of him.

As for his current relationship with his former B2K members, he says they all

“fully support”

his current endeavors. He says it’s an

“amazing feeling”

to know that he still has their support.

Could there be a B2K Reunion?

Written By: Terence J Posted November 13, 2013

