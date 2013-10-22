Jenna Jameson Bugged Out During Live TV Interview [VIDEO]

Follow @TheUrbanDaily Follow @SkyyhookRadio

File this one under hot damn mess! TMZ is reporting that during a recent interview Jenna Jameson was so out of it and incoherent that the segment was cut early! Take a look at the slurring foolishness below!

We can only think of one word regarding this…rehab. This is sad. Whomever claims to love her needs to do something for her..and quickly.

