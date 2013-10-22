CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jenna Jameson Bugged Out During Live TV Interview [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

 

File this one under hot damn mess! TMZ is reporting that during a recent interview Jenna Jameson was so out of it and incoherent that the segment was cut early!  Take a look at the slurring foolishness below!

We can only think of one word regarding this…rehab. This is sad. Whomever claims to love her needs to do something for her..and quickly.

READ MORE HOT ENTERTAINMENT COVERAGE ON THEURBANDAILY.COM

Former NBA Star Stephon Marbury Pays Former Mistress $900,000 In Hush Money

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta Are Back And “Turnt Up” [VIDEO]

Jesus Take The Wheel: Were Naked Pics Of A “Preachers Of LA” Star Leaked To Internets

Teenager Gives Birth And Carries Dead Fetus Around In Purse

Idris Elba Makes Surprise Confession

Like TheUrbanDaily.com on Facebook to stay updated with the latest entertainment news and original interviews! 

Jenna Jameson Bugged Out During Live TV Interview [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com

Freaks Out , interview , Jenna Jameson , national tv , Weird

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 9 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close