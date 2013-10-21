Is It The End Of An Era With Nintendo…???

Dj Mazerati Noc

Tune in Saturday 2p-6p, Sunday 2p-6p For “The Sunday School ” and

Monday-Friday 10p-2a

Follow me on Twitter & IG @DJMAZERATINOC

Nintendo has been around for so many years! I can remember the first console that came out and you used to have to blow on the cartridge to get it working! Lol. Then when they came out with the 64 version that stepped up the game to a whole other level. With the creation of the Wii console it opened the door for motion-controlled units that followed — including the Kinect or PlayStation Move. To be honest I’m anxious to see what they decide to come up with next!! Maybe a 3d interactive mind controlled version…who knows!!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: