Kanye West is getting creative in the way he’s showing his love for Kim K….he put her on a shirt.
The rapper was spotted in Seattle yesterday wearing the shirt with Kim’s face on it — shortly before kicking off his Yeezus tour — and he couldn’t help but smile.
via TMZ
Kanye West "Wearing Kim Out…" Literally [PHOTO]
