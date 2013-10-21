CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Kanye West “Wearing Kim Out…” Literally [PHOTO]

Kanye West is getting creative in the way he’s showing his love for Kim K….he put her on a shirt.

The rapper was spotted in Seattle yesterday wearing the shirt with Kim’s face on it — shortly before kicking off his Yeezus tour — and he couldn’t help but smile.

The Real Method BEHIND This Madness…Was Kanye’s Plan?

Kanye Laughs It Up With The Paparazzi at a Gas Station [VIDEO]

Kanye West "Wearing Kim Out…" Literally [PHOTO] was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

