Monica Brown Gives Birth & Shares First Baby Photo Of Laiyah!

Congratulations are in order for Monica and her hubby of three years, Phoenix Suns star Shannon Brown. According to reports, the happy couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Laiyah, into the world today.

Shannon shared the good news with his Instagram followers by posting his first father-daughter pic. “I THANK GOD for her,” he wrote in the caption. “JOY has been restored in my LIFE!!!”

The proud parents announced their pregnancy in May. This latest addition to the Brown family joins three big brothers, Rocko, Romelo and Shannon Jr.

Details about Monica’s delivery have yet to be released, but we are sure the R&B singer is showering her new precious tot with tons of love and affection!

