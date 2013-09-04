“Big Brother” Racist House Guest Aaryn Took A Black Guy To Prom Says Her Mom

Anyone who is a person of color, especially a person of African American or Latino decent will tell you that sometimes you come across people who are gender specific in their racism. You might hear of someone who has no problem with black women but hates black men or vice versa. As odd as it sounds it happens. And it’s a lot more prevalent than one might think.

TMZ is reporting that “Big Brother” villain Aaryn Gries’ mother insists that her daughter is in no way a homophobic racist because she took a black guy to her high school prom. No photographic evidence of this has been produced yet but that’s not to say there isn’t any. It also doesn’t mean that this guy was her guy either though. Her mother claims she took him to prom that doesn’t mean he was even her date…he could have been in the limo with one of her friends.

But wait Latino’s because Aaryn’s mom also says the reality star once dated a “Cuban American.” Well now that changes everything right? It totally negates all of the racist comments that flowed from Aaryn’s mouth over the course of the summer for sure.

Okay Asians you’re up next! Aaryn’s mom claims that she recently sponsored a Filipino child through a charity and “she has cousins of Japanese descent who she truly loves.”

But then after all of that flim flam Aaryn’s mom finally says,

“While I love and continue to support my daughter Aaryn, words cannot describe my disappointment in some of her comments made on ‘Big Brother”. These inappropriate comments certainly do not represent the value system under which her father and I have raised her. Aaryn has never discriminated against anyone for their sexual orientation whether within our family or not. Aaryn truly loves all people equally.”

It’s interesting that as a non racist who has spoken some very racist comments in front of cameras this summer, Aaryn only seems to know or be friends with about 5 people of any sort of ethnicity according to what her mother is saying…or what she is not saying. Which leads us to a good question, where are Aaryn’s defenders who don’t happen to be her mother or a family member? Why have they not spoken out all summer as this was happening? Interesting isn’t it? Just saying.

