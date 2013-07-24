CLOSE
Why Rickey Smiley Had To Stop Being A Team Player [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Russ Parr was the Creative Consultant for season 2 of “The Rickey Smiley Show” on TV One, and Rickey called into “The Russ Parr Morning Show” to chop it up about why this show is now funny as hell. Listen to these friends and radio competitors talk about why Rickey had to stop being a team player to make “The Rickey Smiley Show” better.

Tune in to the season 2 premiere of “The Rickey Smiley Show” on TV One on Friday, July 26th at 9 pm EST/8 pm CST!

