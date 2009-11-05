Ohio Sexual Predator Charged With Murder; More Bodies Found

VIA: FoxNews.com

Ohio police charged a convicted sexual predator with 5 counts of aggravated murder hours after four more bodies were taken from the man’s backyard and a skull was removed from his basement.

Anthony Sowell, 50, also was charged Tuesday with rape, felonious assault and kidnapping, Cleveland police spokesman Lt. Thomas Stacho said.

The gruesome new discovery comes after 6 bodies were found last week in the Sowell’s house, bringing the total number discovered there to 10. Authorities do not know whether the skull belongs to an eleventh victim.

Sowell will be arraigned Wednesday.

Cadaver dogs unsuccessfully searched Sowell’s backyard throughout the day, but found the remains while using a backhoe to dig up portions of the yard, Cleveland Police Chief Michael McGrath said Tuesday night.

“It appears that this man had an insatiable appetite that he had to fill,” McGrath said.

He couldn’t say specifically where in the backyard the bodies were discovered or if any of them were decapitated, but said the skull was found wrapped in a paper bag in a bucket in Sowell’s basement.

The police chief said he hopes the coroner’s office will be able to identify the gender of the victims by Wednesday morning.

Police will be working throughout the night, McGrath said, adding that they will be searching walls and ceilings of the house on Wednesday.

“We will do everything to confirm there is nothing else there,” he said.

The county’s sheriff’s office routinely checked on Sowell because he was a registered sexual predator. The most recent visit was Sept. 22, according to McGrath.

Sowell is reportedly not fully cooperating with police and has asked for a lawyer.

Sowell did, however, give authorities information that led them back to his house, a high-ranking authority on the scene told Fox 8 in Cleveland.

