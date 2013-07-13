While Zimmerman Verdict Watch Is Undergoing “Fruitvale Staion” Hits Theaters

Dj Mazerati Noc

While the nation is glued to the tv and radio station awaiting the verdict in the Zimmerman trial a movie that tells the story of Oscar Grant is released into theaters this weekend.

The movie, Fruitvale Station, was named after the station where Grant was shot. The heartbreaking and amazingly portrayed film stars Michael B. Jordan (Chronicle, Parenthood) and Academy Award winner, Octavia Spencer. The film was executive produced by Forrest Whitaker. Fruitvale Station won “Prize of the Future” at the Cannes Film Festival as well as U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award and is already being considered an Oscar contender.

Grant was returning home from celebrating New Years Evewith his girlfriend and friends when a fight broke out on theBay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train. After being detained by BART police, unarmed Grant was shot in the back and killed while laying prostrate before officers. The officer charged with his slaying was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after stating that he shot Grant accidently, confusing his gun with his taser.

The slaying of Oscar Grant prompted several violent protests in Oakland, as well as numerous non-violent events of support, including tribute shows by local hip-hop artists. (Via Allhiphop.com)

Below is the actual news report that aired on tv in L.A. after this tragic incident took place including the actual footage. WARNING!!! Very graphic and may not be suitable for all viewers…

