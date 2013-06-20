Hollywood Reacts To The Passing Of James Gandolfini

According to Toofab.com Hollywood is reacting in a big way to the news of the death of beloved Soprano’s actor James Gandolfini. Celebs have been taking to Twitter to express their condolences and sympathies.

Take a look at the tweets below.

Jerry Ferrara

Rip James Gandolfini. One of the greatest actors of our generation.

Olivia Wilde

James Gandolfini was a kind, funny, wonderful guy. I’m so lucky to have worked with him. Sending love to his family. Such a sad, sad day.

Debra Messing

Heartbreaking news about James Gandolfini… Shocking. HUGE loss. Kind, humble, and a Singular Talent. Rest in Peace.

Susan Sarandon

So sad to lose James Gandolfini. One of the sweetest, funniest, most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. Sending prayers to his family.

Ewan McGregor

Jesus. The world just lost one of its great actors. James Gandolfini has passed away. Thoughts to his family. Such a talent. I’m saddened.

Michael Chiklis

James Gandolfini. This is a tremendous loss. A brilliant actor and a wonderful man. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Devastating.

Katey Segal

Speechless. James Gandolfini. Really sad… Hug the kids.

Ron Perlman

Sweet journey home, James Gandolfini… The brightest stars burn the fastest….

Steve Carell

James Gandolfini. What a great loss.

Christina Applegate

I am so deeply saddened by the untimely passing of sweet James Gandolfini! My heart is broken for his family!! I’m in shock

Jonah Hill

I’m truly heartbroken to hear that James Gandolfini has passed away. He is one of my all time favorite actors. Tragic loss.

Busy Phillips

So sad to hear about James Gandolfini. He was such an amazing actor and by all accounts a wonderful person. RIP.

Rose McGowan

I am heartbroken about James Gandolfini. He was a gentle giant and great man. I love this picture, I loved him.

Will Arnett

So saddened by news of James Gandolfini’s death. What talent. He shall be missed.

Ken Jeong

I had the honor of meeting James Gandolfini recently. A genius actor & great man. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family. Rest in peace.

Patricia Heaton

I’m heartbroken to hear that James Gandolfini died..my prayers go out to his family. #Sopranos

Debi Mazar

Husband informed me that #JamesGandolfini just passed,In Italy.Im devastated My condolences 2 his family&friends.He passed in his motherland

Giuliana Rancic

Just heard James Gandolfini has died of a heart attack at the age of 51. So incredibly sad

Charisma Carpenter

Just heard about James Gandolfini… I am so sad to learn this news. Condolences to his family and friends. What a talent. : (

Shane West

RIP James Gandolfini …. An amazing actor. Beyond shocked.

Ralph Macchio

RIP James Gandolfini. Terrible news.

Carson Daly

SO SAD! PRAYING FOR HIS FAMILY- wow- Shocked by this news today…

Golden Globes (James won three for his role in “The Sopranos”)

James Gandolfini has died in Italy. Rest in Peace to a wonderful man and actor. You’ll be missed.

Artie Lange

You will be missed greatly James Gandolfini Maybe best actor ever on a tv series. Salute’

Lance Bass

So so so sad about James Gandolfini – 51 is way too young.

Lucy Hale

So sad to hear about James Gandolfini. RIP

Eric Balfour

RIP James Gandolfini… He was one of my idols, an amazing artist, and his work will be soarly missed!

Vinny Guadagnino

Wow . Gandolfini one of the best ever . TERRIBLE!!!

Marlee Matlin

Shocked at reading about the untimely passing of James Gandolfini. A man of enormous talent. What shocking and sad news.

Josh Henderson

Just read about James Gandolfini.. Never met him but what a damn good actor. Gone way to soon. Rip brother.. #prayers

Josh Groban

Thank you James Gandolfini for some of the most brilliant tv moments of all time. So sad!!!

Damon Lindelof

James Gandolfini. You created an icon. And you cut to black way too abruptly. Thank you, and rest in peace.

Julie Benz

so incredibly sad…. RIP James Gandolfini … your work inspired and entertained… so incredibly sad.

Russell Simmons

Not tony soprano! Damn. Such a good guy and a great actor. James, rest in peace.

Wes Craven

Farewell to the great American actor James Gandolfini. I was a huge fan. My condolences to his family and his many fans.

Kevin Smith

RIP James Gandolfini! Your iconic portrayal of mob boss Tony Soprano gave soul to a monster and fostered perverse pride in the Garden State!

Melissa Gorga

No… James Gandolfini one of my favorites. RIP. prayers to his family.

Dominic Monaghan

Oh man James gandolfini died. Fantastic in the soprano, and true romance. A great talent.

Pauly D

Wow RIP #JamesGandolfini !!!! My Favorite Show Of All Time The Sopranos , My Heart And Prayers Go Out To Your Loved Ones

Leah Remini

R.I.P James Gandolfini. My prayers to his family and friends. He will certainly be missed by us who loved watching him

Will Sasso

Saddened to hear that James Gandolfini has passed. He was as talented an actor as there ever was. I’ve met few people with as much presence.

Colton Haynes

So saddened to hear about the passing of one of my favorite actors, James Gandolfini. #RIPJamesGandolfini

Teresa Giudice

So sad to hear about James Gandolfini. My thoughts & prayers are with his wife & kids.

Bethenny Frankel

Just heard TV icon James Gandolfini has died. I’m shocked. I’m sad. I loved his work. My heart goes out to his family.

Rachelle Lefevre

Had the pleasure of seeing the funny, powerful, incredibly talented James Gandolfini on stage in “God of Carnage.” He’ll be truly missed.

Octavia Spencer

RIP James Gandolfini. So sad!!

John McCain

RIP James Gandolfini, one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met

Kristin Chenoweth

NO. Not James Gandolfini. He was in my top 5 favorite actors EVER. :(

Brian Baumgartner

I am shattered by the news of the loss of my longtime hero and new friend, James Gandolfini. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.

Mia Farrow

awful awful news. James Gandolfini will be missed. He was a great actor. Just great.

Gilles Marini

R.I.P James Gandolfini . Was an honor to teach your son Soccer and to have known You. You were such a great man and father. #Heartbroken

Freddy Rodriguez

RIP to my old network mate James Gandolfini

Molly Ringwald

James Gandolfini. You will be missed.

Shannon Elizabeth

Rest in peace James Gandolfini. What a huge loss for Hollywood. I’m deeply saddened & he will be gravely missed. Unbelievable talent.

Rob Thomas

R.I.P. James Gandolfini. Such a great actor. More than just tony soprano and that would have been a lot on its own.

Shannen Doherty

James Gandolfini.. So talented, so nice and far too young to be taken away. You will be missed Sir

Bryan Greenberg

Had the pleasure to work with James Gandolfini twice when I started out. Both times I had small roles but he treated me with respect. RIP

Autumn Reeser

Terrible news about James Gandolfini’s passing…I was fortunate to see him in ‘God of Carnage’ in New York. He was a truly wonderful actor.

Minnie Driver

So incredibly sad to hear about James Gandolfini. He was magic.

Seth Green

Stunned to hear of James Gandolfini’s passing. A powerful actor & a truly sweet man. Much love to his family.

Even though that list feels almost overwhelming in its entirety, we are positive it’s going to be exponentially longer as the word continues to get out. It says quite a bit about a person when their peers react this way. This is a sign of a life well lived. Salute sir. Rest well.

Watch this clip of movies Gandolfini appeared in:

