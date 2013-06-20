Hollywood Reacts To The Passing Of James Gandolfini

According to Toofab.com Hollywood is reacting in a big way to the news of the death of beloved Soprano’s actor James Gandolfini. Celebs have been taking to Twitter to express their condolences and sympathies.
Take a look at the tweets below.
Jerry Ferrara
Rip James Gandolfini. One of the greatest actors of our generation.
Olivia Wilde
James Gandolfini was a kind, funny, wonderful guy. I’m so lucky to have worked with him. Sending love to his family. Such a sad, sad day.
Debra Messing
Heartbreaking news about James Gandolfini… Shocking. HUGE loss. Kind, humble, and a Singular Talent. Rest in Peace.
Susan Sarandon
So sad to lose James Gandolfini. One of the sweetest, funniest, most generous actors I’ve ever worked with. Sending prayers to his family.
Ewan McGregor
Jesus. The world just lost one of its great actors. James Gandolfini has passed away. Thoughts to his family. Such a talent. I’m saddened.
Michael Chiklis
James Gandolfini. This is a tremendous loss. A brilliant actor and a wonderful man. Our deepest sympathies to his family. Devastating.
Katey Segal
Speechless. James Gandolfini. Really sad… Hug the kids.
Ron Perlman
Sweet journey home, James Gandolfini… The brightest stars burn the fastest….
Steve Carell
James Gandolfini. What a great loss.
Christina Applegate
I am so deeply saddened by the untimely passing of sweet James Gandolfini! My heart is broken for his family!! I’m in shock
Jonah Hill
I’m truly heartbroken to hear that James Gandolfini has passed away. He is one of my all time favorite actors. Tragic loss.
Busy Phillips
So sad to hear about James Gandolfini. He was such an amazing actor and by all accounts a wonderful person. RIP.
Rose McGowan
I am heartbroken about James Gandolfini. He was a gentle giant and great man. I love this picture, I loved him.
Will Arnett
So saddened by news of James Gandolfini’s death. What talent. He shall be missed.
Ken Jeong
I had the honor of meeting James Gandolfini recently. A genius actor & great man. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family. Rest in peace.
Patricia Heaton
I’m heartbroken to hear that James Gandolfini died..my prayers go out to his family. #Sopranos
Debi Mazar
Husband informed me that #JamesGandolfini just passed,In Italy.Im devastated My condolences 2 his family&friends.He passed in his motherland
Giuliana Rancic
Just heard James Gandolfini has died of a heart attack at the age of 51. So incredibly sad
Charisma Carpenter
Just heard about James Gandolfini… I am so sad to learn this news. Condolences to his family and friends. What a talent. : (
Shane West
RIP James Gandolfini …. An amazing actor. Beyond shocked.
Ralph Macchio
RIP James Gandolfini. Terrible news.
Carson Daly
SO SAD! PRAYING FOR HIS FAMILY- wow- Shocked by this news today…
Golden Globes (James won three for his role in “The Sopranos”)
James Gandolfini has died in Italy. Rest in Peace to a wonderful man and actor. You’ll be missed.
Artie Lange
You will be missed greatly James Gandolfini Maybe best actor ever on a tv series. Salute’
Lance Bass
So so so sad about James Gandolfini – 51 is way too young.
Lucy Hale
So sad to hear about James Gandolfini. RIP
Eric Balfour
RIP James Gandolfini… He was one of my idols, an amazing artist, and his work will be soarly missed!
Vinny Guadagnino
Wow . Gandolfini one of the best ever . TERRIBLE!!!
Marlee Matlin
Shocked at reading about the untimely passing of James Gandolfini. A man of enormous talent. What shocking and sad news.
Josh Henderson
Just read about James Gandolfini.. Never met him but what a damn good actor. Gone way to soon. Rip brother.. #prayers
Josh Groban
Thank you James Gandolfini for some of the most brilliant tv moments of all time. So sad!!!
Damon Lindelof
James Gandolfini. You created an icon. And you cut to black way too abruptly. Thank you, and rest in peace.
Julie Benz
so incredibly sad…. RIP James Gandolfini … your work inspired and entertained… so incredibly sad.
Russell Simmons
Not tony soprano! Damn. Such a good guy and a great actor. James, rest in peace.
Wes Craven
Farewell to the great American actor James Gandolfini. I was a huge fan. My condolences to his family and his many fans.
Kevin Smith
RIP James Gandolfini! Your iconic portrayal of mob boss Tony Soprano gave soul to a monster and fostered perverse pride in the Garden State!
Melissa Gorga
No… James Gandolfini one of my favorites. RIP. prayers to his family.
Dominic Monaghan
Oh man James gandolfini died. Fantastic in the soprano, and true romance. A great talent.
Pauly D
Wow RIP #JamesGandolfini !!!! My Favorite Show Of All Time The Sopranos , My Heart And Prayers Go Out To Your Loved Ones
Leah Remini
R.I.P James Gandolfini. My prayers to his family and friends. He will certainly be missed by us who loved watching him
Will Sasso
Saddened to hear that James Gandolfini has passed. He was as talented an actor as there ever was. I’ve met few people with as much presence.
Colton Haynes
So saddened to hear about the passing of one of my favorite actors, James Gandolfini. #RIPJamesGandolfini
Teresa Giudice
So sad to hear about James Gandolfini. My thoughts & prayers are with his wife & kids.
Bethenny Frankel
Just heard TV icon James Gandolfini has died. I’m shocked. I’m sad. I loved his work. My heart goes out to his family.
Rachelle Lefevre
Had the pleasure of seeing the funny, powerful, incredibly talented James Gandolfini on stage in “God of Carnage.” He’ll be truly missed.
Octavia Spencer
RIP James Gandolfini. So sad!!
John McCain
RIP James Gandolfini, one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met
Kristin Chenoweth
NO. Not James Gandolfini. He was in my top 5 favorite actors EVER. :(
Brian Baumgartner
I am shattered by the news of the loss of my longtime hero and new friend, James Gandolfini. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family.
Mia Farrow
awful awful news. James Gandolfini will be missed. He was a great actor. Just great.
Gilles Marini
R.I.P James Gandolfini . Was an honor to teach your son Soccer and to have known You. You were such a great man and father. #Heartbroken
Freddy Rodriguez
RIP to my old network mate James Gandolfini
Molly Ringwald
James Gandolfini. You will be missed.
Shannon Elizabeth
Rest in peace James Gandolfini. What a huge loss for Hollywood. I’m deeply saddened & he will be gravely missed. Unbelievable talent.
Rob Thomas
R.I.P. James Gandolfini. Such a great actor. More than just tony soprano and that would have been a lot on its own.
Shannen Doherty
James Gandolfini.. So talented, so nice and far too young to be taken away. You will be missed Sir
Bryan Greenberg
Had the pleasure to work with James Gandolfini twice when I started out. Both times I had small roles but he treated me with respect. RIP
Autumn Reeser
Terrible news about James Gandolfini’s passing…I was fortunate to see him in ‘God of Carnage’ in New York. He was a truly wonderful actor.
Minnie Driver
So incredibly sad to hear about James Gandolfini. He was magic.
Seth Green
Stunned to hear of James Gandolfini’s passing. A powerful actor & a truly sweet man. Much love to his family.
Even though that list feels almost overwhelming in its entirety, we are positive it’s going to be exponentially longer as the word continues to get out. It says quite a bit about a person when their peers react this way. This is a sign of a life well lived. Salute sir. Rest well.
Watch this clip of movies Gandolfini appeared in:
Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
RECENT UPDATES
- NeNe Leakes Says Her Guests Better Not Do ____________ At Wedding???
- Sneak Peak of New Season of Wild N Out! (video)
- Mateo – How Good Is Your Love [Official Video]
- James Gandolfini Dead At 51
- Top 10 Cities That Have The Most SEX! Nasty Natti Guess Who Made The List?
- 2 Chainz – B.O.A.T.S. II: Me Time [Album Video Trailer]
- Elementz Presents Its Signature Monthly Urban Arts Showcase.
Hollywood Reacts To The Passing Of James Gandolfini was originally published on theurbandaily.com