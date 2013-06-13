T.I., Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz Cover New Issue Of XXL

T.I., Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz are front and center on the new issue of XXL. The trio managed to get individual covers as well as a group cover of the issue which hits newsstands on June 18th.
All three will be hitting the road together on the upcoming America’s Most Wanted Tour, along with Hit-Boy and G-Eazy.
The tour kicks off July 9th in Birmingham, Alabama. Along the way there will be stops in Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, Boston, Chicago, Oakland and Las Vegas before the trek ends on September 1 in Irvine.
Check out the dates for the America’s Most Wanted Music Festival:
July 9: Birmingham, Alabama (Oak Mountain Amphitheater)
July 10: Nashville, Tennessee (Bridgestone Arena)
July 12: Atlanta, Georgia (Lakewood Amphitheater)
July 13: Tampa Bay, Florida (Live Nation Amphitheater)
July 14: West Palm Beach, Florida (Cruzan Amphitheater)
July 16: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (First Niagara Pavilion)
July 17: Baltimore, Maryland (1st Mariner Arena)
July 19: Wantagh, New York (Jones Beach)
July 20: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Susquehanna Bank Center)
July 21: Scranton, Pennsylvania (Toyota Pavilion)
July 23: Bangor, Maine (Bangor Amphitheater)
July 24: Holmdel, New Jersey (PNC Bank Arts Center)
July 26: Charlotte, North Carolina (Verizon Wireless Amphitheater)
July 27: Raleigh, North Carolina (Time Warner Pavilion)
July 28: Virginia Beach, Virginia (Farm Bureau Live)
July 30: Buffalo, New York (Darien Lake PAC)
July 31: Hartford, Connecticut (Comcast Theatre)
August 2: Washington, D.C. (Verizon Center)
August 3: Saratoga Springs, New York (SSPAC)
August 4: Boston, Massachusetts (Comcast Center)
August 6: Cincinnati, Ohio (Riverbend Music Pavilion)
August 7: Cleveland, Ohio (Klipsch Amphitheater)
August 9: Detroit, Michigan (Joe Louis Arena)
August 10: Chicago, Illinois (First Midwest Bank Amphitheater)
August 11: St. Louis, Missouri (Verizon Wireless Amphitheater)
August 13: Indianapolis, Indiana (Klipsch Music Center)
August 14: Memphis, Tennessee (FedEx Forum)
August 16: Dallas, Texas (Gexa Pavilion)
August 17: Austin, Texas (Austin360 Amphitheater)
August 18: Houston, Texas (CWM Pavilion)
August 20: Omaha, Nebraska (Qwest Center)
August 21: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (Chesapeake Energy Center)
August 23: Denver, Colorado (Fiddler’s Green)
August 24: Albuquerque, New Mexico (Isleta Amphitheater)
August 25: Phoenix, Arizona (Desert Sky Pavilion)
August 27: San Diego, California (Sleep Train)
August 28: Sacramento, California (Sleep Train)
August 30: Oakland, California (Sleep Train)
August 31: Las Vegas, Nevada (MGM Grand Arena)
September 1: Irvine, California (Verizon Wireless Amphitheater)
