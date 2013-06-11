Welp, here we go again! Kanye says something that makes heads spin in full 360 degree circles and half the fans love him for it while the other half roll their eyes in disgust and wish for better days.

The singer turned 36-years-old this weekend and finished up his celebration with the Governor’s Ball in NYC last night.

Ye took to the stage and did a song that has people either loving or hating him today upon hearing some of the lyrics. Specifically the following lyrics,

“I just talked to Jesus and he said, ‘What’s up, Yeezus?’ And I said, ‘S**t, I’m chilin.’”

Well isn’t that what you would say if you were hangin out with Jesus? Stop hatin y’all jeesh! But we digress.

This stuff is about to get extremely interesting as the churches start to become aware of what this man is saying. With lines in Black Skinhead like,

“If I don’t get ran out by Catholics, here come some conservative Baptists, saying he overreactin.”

It’s almost begging people to call him a devil worshiper! Those who would say it, aren’t going to listen to the entire song, they will just find clips of the offending lyrics and run with them!

Check out footage from the verbose star and see what you think!

Of course Kanye wouldn’t be Kanye without the rant! Take a listen to what he had to fuss about last night at the NYC Governor’s Ball!

We want Ye to be as creative as he dares to be, we’re just afraid he’s going to start coming across more like Uncle Ruckus and less like the prodigy we know he can be.

RECENT UPDATES

Kanye West Debuts “I Am A God” Off His New Album “Yeezus” was originally published on theurbandaily.com