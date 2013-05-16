WTF!? Future Praises Lil Wayne’s Emmett Till Lyric For Its Positivity

The fallout behind Lil Wayne‘s controversial lyrics where he referenced the heinous death of Emmett Till continues. After Mountain Dew dropped him as their celebrity spokesperson, Weezy’s collaborator Future has come out in defense of the rapper. Future gave his opinion about the Lil Wayne lyric which appears on his song “Karate Chop (Remix)” on Big Boy In The Neighborhood radio show. Instead of keeping his answer politically correct, Future put his foot in his mouth by saying Lil Wayne’s disrespectful reference brought some positive attention to the Emmett Till incident. Read his comments below:

“We did the song with great intentions. I never thought it was going to get so much attention. But I think, overall, with the whole situation, he did bring light, in a positive way, to what happened. Even though they might thought it was negative, he brought positive energy to the situation because a lot of people don’t know, my dad didn’t even know who Emmett was. He’s thinking I’m talking about Emmitt Smith. … He raised awareness to people who didn’t even know who Emmett Till is to young kids who didn’t even know what happened to him. … After Lil Wayne brought light to it, they had to go and do their research.”

Yes, Future really did say that. After reading his statement concerning the lyrics, one tends to wonder if Ciara’s goodies make men go all the way stupid after a taste because I’ve never heard such foolishness since Kobe Bryant tried to rap. However, Future isn’t the only rapper to defend Weezy’s distasteful rhymes. Atlanta rapper T.I. also defended Weezy. He said:

“Endorsements come from corporations. Corporations, that’s outside dollars. You know what I’m saying? That’s money that you would not normally be making if you were not associated with this brand. So if you’re going to be associated with this brand, you’re going to have to be associated with this brand and have them, you know, be associated with pride in whatever it is you do. So, it’s kind of like you got to be mindful of the things you say if you choose to take in money from outside sources. But me knowing [Lil Wayne], I know [he] ain’t mean no harm in what he said. He was just kicking flav. You got to really be in our life and of our lifestyle to understand how we can kinda unplug and — be on our own sh*t sometimes.”

I can understand where Tip is coming from because he is just defending the character of his friend. While what Lil Wayne said was deplorable, T.I. believes it was just a really bad decision. Future, on the other hand, seems not to get it. I’m calling for Future to have a seat. All in favor, share this post.

