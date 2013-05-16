CLOSE
Kelly Rowland’s Ex Boyfriend Responds to Abusive Relationship Accusations

Kelly Rowland’s Ex, Roy Williams, Responds to Dirty Laundry

Kelly Rowland has fans fired up over her latest single, Dirty Laundry where she opens up about living in the shadows of Beyoncé and the abuse she suffered while in a relationship with an unnamed person.

Listen: Kelly Rowland Airs Her ‘Dirty Laundry’ On New Song

The song hadn’t even been a ‘thing’ for an hour before folks began offering speculations on who Kelly’s abuser could be. When fingers began pointing at her former boo, Roy Williams, the NFLer took to twitter to clear things up.

