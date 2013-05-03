OK, everyone can finally put away their “Free Gucci” t-shirts. Well, for now anyway. After serving time, then being released from jail, only to be rearrested within a 24 hour period, Gucci is finally a free man again.

The whole situation stemmed from an alleged probation violation in which he was said to have attacked a fan at a club in GA. According to the alleged victim, Gucci attacked him unprovoked.

As we hinted earlier, this may not be a permanent situation, as Gucci is due back in court later this month according to TMZ.

We’re sure this is not the end of this story, so we’ll stay tuned!

Gucci Mane Free From Jail Again was originally published on theurbandaily.com