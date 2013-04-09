Carmelo Anthony Passes LeBron James In Jersey Sales

NEW YORK — Carmelo Anthony of the New York Knicks claimed the No. 1 spot on the NBA’s top-selling jerseys list, and the Knicks remain the top-selling team since the beginning of the 2012-13 season. Anthony is the first Knicks player to lead the jersey rankings since the list was first released in the 2001-02 season.

The rankings are based on combined sales at the NBA Store on Fifth Avenue and NBAStore.com from November 2012 to present.

Anthony, a six-time NBA All-Star, rose from No. 4 to take the No. 1 spot from reigning NBA and Finals MVP LeBron James of the Miami Heat, who slipped to No. 2. While this marks Anthony’s debut in the No.1 spot, James’ jersey has topped the list four times, and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Kobe Bryant (No.4) has held the position seven times.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Kevin Durant slipped one spot to No. 3. Rounding out the top five is the Chicago Bulls’ Derrick Rose (No. 5).

The Knicks have maintained their position as the best-selling team since they first topped the Bulls at the start of the 2012-13 season. The reigning champion Heat are at No. 2, followed by the Lakers at No. 3, the Brooklyn Nets at No. 4, and the Bulls at No. 5.

Additional Highlights:

• The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kyrie Irving debuts at No. 11 — the only second-year player among the top 15.

• Six teams — the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Heat, Knicks, Lakers, and Thunder — have two players in the top 15.

• Seven of the top 15 players have been chosen as NBA Rookie of the Year, including Irving, Durant, James, Rose, Blake Griffin (Clippers), Chris Paul (Clippers), and Amar’e Stoudemire (Knicks).

This is the seventh season that adidas has served as the official on-court uniform and apparel provider of the NBA.

Top 15 Most Popular NBA Jerseys

1. Carmelo Anthony, New York Knicks

2. LeBron James, Miami Heat

3. Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

4. Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

5. Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

6. Deron Williams, Brooklyn Nets

7. Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

8. Rajon Rondo, Boston Celtics

9. Chris Paul, Los Angeles Clippers

10. Blake Griffin, Los Angeles Clippers

11. Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers+

12. Dwight Howard, Los Angeles Lakers

13. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

14. Amar’e Stoudemire, New York Knicks*

15. Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

Top 10 Most Popular Merchandise (by Team)

1. New York Knicks

2. Miami Heat

3. Los Angeles Lakers

4. Brooklyn Nets

5. Chicago Bulls

6. Boston Celtics

7. Oklahoma City Thunder

8. Los Angeles Clippers

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Philadelphia 76ers*

*= Not on most recent list released on November 2012

+= Marks first time on the list

Via: NBA.com

