The-Dream will not work with Keyshia Cole. He said this in a recent interview on a New York radio station. He was asked how does he handle artist beef when it comes to working with/writing for them in the studio. He responded:-
I’ve already done records with Keyshia Cole. Right now I can’t work with her and I think she would respect why I can’t, that’s my family [The Carter’s]
Well Keyshia Cole got wind of this and took to Twitter.
So of course The Dream responds…..via Twitter…duh!
He also went on to say
I do respect his stance as it relates to loyalty. Remember the last chick who messed with Beyonce? ….her name was Keri Hilson
The-Dream Will Not Work With Keyshia Cole was originally published on hot1079philly.com