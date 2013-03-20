You Cant Spell Tiny With Out The T.I.! ( T.I. and Tiny Breaking Up?)

FROM ALLHIPHOP.COM

T.I. And Tiny are a pair of the most enduring couples in the rap game. But, recently there were rumors that they were breaking up. You know, T.I. is known to spit that fire at these false reports. Well, it looks like its possible that Media Take Out could be next to get that venom, because the gossip site is reporting that the couple sent shots at each other over Instagram.

Hmmmm…..what do you think? I think its BS and I definitely hope that it is.

The posts were deleted. They may have been having a lil’ tiff or something.

